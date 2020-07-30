Block B's Zico spotted heading in for basic military training accompanied by his brother Taewoon

On the afternoon of July 30, Block B member/solo artist Zico reported in for his 4-week basic military training, before starting his mandatory service.

After completing his basic training, Zico will carry out the remainder of his mandatory duties as a public service worker. He is the 4th member of Block B after Taeil, B-Bomb, and U-Kwon to enlist.

At first, while wishing Zico a safe time, fans wondered who the tall, handsome man accompanying Zico to the training center was. They soon realized that it was none other than Zico's older brother, rapper Taewoon! Some commented, "I didn't think the siblings looked alike before, but seeing them like this now it's kind of hard to tell them apart", "I was so confused looking at the pictures at first, going 'Which one is Zico?' kekeke", and more.

Best of luck to Zico during his mandatory service duties!