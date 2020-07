Rookie group TOO will be returning soon!

The boys prepared their 2nd mini-album 'Running TOOgether' for their first comeback since their debut and just released the first M/V teaser for their upcoming title song. According to the tracklist, the album contains five tracks, including the title track "Count 1, 2".

Check out the teaser video above. Stay tuned until 'Running TOOgether' officially drops on July 15!