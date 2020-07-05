TOO drops tracklist for 2nd mini album 'Running TOOgether'

Rookie group TOO has unveiled their official tracklist.

For their first comeback since debut, TOO has prepared another mini album for their fans! Titled 'Running TOOgether', this album has a sporty, teamwork-based concept mostly set outdoors. According to the tracklist, the album contains five tracks, including the title song "Count 1, 2", "Step By Step", "Better", "Taillight", and "Dancing In The Moonlight".

The last track "Dancing In The Moonlight" is originally a song by the French-American rock band King Harvest released back in the 1970s. The song resurfaced as a hit when the band Toploader covered it in 2000, and it looks like TOO will also release their own remake in 2020!

Stay tuned for more details. The album 'Running TOOgether' will officially drop on July 15.