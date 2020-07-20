RBW Entertainment unveils Ireh's "Can't Stop Dreamin" debut trailer for their new girl group PURPLE K!SS

On July 21 at midnight KST, RBW Entertainment, the home to artists such as MAMAMOO, ONEUS, and ONEWE, unveiled a debut trailer of member Ireh for their new girl group PURPLE K!SS.

The girl group members were previously known as trainees under the name 365 Practice.

While little has been made known about the group's debut details, fans noticed that some of the members have decided to start their activities in PURPLE K!SS under a stage name.

In the teaser video, you can hear some of the beat of "Can't Stop Dreamin" and Ireh's rapping.

Are you looking forward to their debut?