Girls' Generation's Yuri pokes fun at Sooyoung's cooking skills

Girls' Generation's Yuri poked fun at Sooyoung's cooking skills.



On July 1, Yuri posted the photos below of the two Girls' Generation members in the kitchen of 'Yuri's Winning Recipe' on Instagram. She also posted the message, "Sooyoung made me egg garnish, but I don't know why it won't separate from the frying pan. (I don't know whether I'll delete this post soon or not. I might get in trouble if Sooyoung finds out.)"



Check out the clip of Yuri and Sooyoung in 'Yuri's Winning Recipe' above and the photos below!





