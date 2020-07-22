S.I.S's Anne is ready with a bouquet in 'Don't Wait' teaser image

S.I.S's Anne is ready with a bouquet in her teaser image for "Don't Wait".



In the teaser image, Anne wears all white as she holds a bouquet of flowers. S.I.S' fourth single album 'Don't Wait' drops on July 31 KST, and their concept revolves around a summer day in the countryside.



Stay tuned for updates on S.I.S' 'Don't Wait'!

