Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

S.I.S's Anne is ready with a bouquet in 'Don't Wait' teaser image

S.I.S's Anne is ready with a bouquet in her teaser image for "Don't Wait".

In the teaser image, Anne wears all white as she holds a bouquet of flowers. S.I.S' fourth single album 'Don't Wait' drops on July 31 KST, and their concept revolves around a summer day in the countryside.

Stay tuned for updates on S.I.S' 'Don't Wait'!

1

gommo106 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
She is so pretty

