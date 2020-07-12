DAY6’s Jae and AleXa share their thoughts on bilingualism

On the 10th episode of DAY6’s Jae’s podcast HDIGH (How Did I Get Here?), he comes together with soloist AleXa to talk about the benefits of bilingualism.

In the episode, Jae explored the possibility of bilingualism improving one’s ability in reading social cues. He shared how his family was trilingual (English, Korean and Spanish) while he struggled with Spanish. So growing up with his family speaking a language he doesn’t understand that well, he believed that helped him in reading social cues better.

While discussing about being bilingual, Jae also touched on certain struggles bilingual people can be met with — such as having perfect pronunciation but struggling to string a coherent sentence — which can be confusing to the person you are speaking to.

Check out the full podcast above!