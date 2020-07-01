0

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

1THE9 make an entrance in 'Bad Guy' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

1THE9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Bad Guy".

The MV teaser features the 1THE9 members as they give the camera a serious look. "Bad Guy" is the title song of the group's third mini album 'Turn Over', which drops on July 16 KST.

Watch 1THE9's "Bad Guy" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. 1THE9
  2. BAD GUY
0 169 Share Be the first to vote
1THE9
1THE9 make an entrance in 'Bad Guy' MV teaser
21 minutes ago   0   169

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND