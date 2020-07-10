0

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Jung Se Woon reverses time at a skate park in 'Say Yes' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon has dropped his music video teaser for "Say Yes"!

In the MV teaser, Jung Se Woon is watching skaters at a skate park when time seems to flow backward. "Say Yes" is the title track of the singer's first studio album '24', which releases on July 14.

Watch Jung Se Woon's "Say Yes" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Jung Se Woon
  2. SAY YES
0 195 Share Be the first to vote
1THE9
1THE9 make an entrance in 'Bad Guy' MV teaser
21 minutes ago   0   169

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND