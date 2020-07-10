Jung Se Woon reverses time at a skate park in 'Say Yes' MV teaser

Jung Se Woon has dropped his music video teaser for "Say Yes"!



In the MV teaser, Jung Se Woon is watching skaters at a skate park when time seems to flow backward. "Say Yes" is the title track of the singer's first studio album '24', which releases on July 14.



Watch Jung Se Woon's "Say Yes" MV teaser above.