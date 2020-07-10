TEEN TOP reveal dance practice video for 'To You 2020'

TEEN TOP have revealed a dance practice video for "To You 2020".



In the dance practice video, TEEN TOP suit up to go over the choreography for the new version of their 2012 hit song "To You". The TOP Media group previously announced they would be releasing special tracks for their 10th anniversary since their debut, including a remake of "To You" and "Pancake" composed and written by Niel and Changjo.



Watch TEEN TOP's "To You 2020" dance practice video above and their official audio releases here if you missed them!