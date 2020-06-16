Weki Meki get hit with ray of light in 'Oopsy' MV teaser

Weki Meki have dropped their second music video teaser for "Oopsy"!



In the MV teaser above, the girl group members get hit with rays of light and end up in a dreamy scene on stairs. "Oopsy" is the title song of Weki Meki's third mini album 'Hide and Seek', which drops on June 18 KST.



Watch Weki Meki's "Oopsy" MV teaser above and their previous teaser here if you missed it!