Baek Ah Yeon is 'Looking for Love' on social media in new MV

Baek Ah Yeon has dropped her music video for "Looking for Love"!



In the playful MV, Baek Ah Yeon looks to be looking for love on social media as she takes photos of food and eventually finds a handsome suitor. "Looking for Love" is her fourth digital single, and it's about wondering when love will find its way to you.



Watch Baek Ah Yeon's "Looking for Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.