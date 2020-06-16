4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

SF9 to make a comeback this summer!

SF9 are making a comeback this summer.

On June 16, media outlets revealed SF9 are preparing to release a new album this July, and they're currently preparing for a comeback. FNC Entertainment stated, "SF9 are preparing to make a comeback in July. Details about the comeback schedule will be revealed at a later time."

SF9 most recently promoted their track "Good Guy" this past January, and they grabbed their first ever music show win with the song.

Stay tuned for updates on SF9. 

