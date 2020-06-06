Stray Kids drop schedule to 'UNVEIL THE GO生'

It looks like Stray Kids has dropped their comeback schedule!

The boys just dropped a schedule to 'UNVEIL THE GO生'. 'GO生' is Stray Kids' first full album and it includes 14 tracks total - with each and every song written by 3RACHA. The tracklist includes songs "GO生", "神 Menu", "Easy", "Pacemaker", "Airplane", "Daily Life", "Phobia", "Blue Photo", "Ride", "Haven", "Top", "Slump", "Gone Days", and "On Track."



According to the schedule, Stray Kids will be releasing something on June 5th (the teaser images dropped yesterday), on the 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 15th, before finally coming back with their full album on the 17th.

Stay tuned for more on Stray Kids!