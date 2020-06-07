3

IZ*ONE reveals tracklist for their 3rd mini-album 'Oneiric Diary'

IZ*ONE has dropped the tracklist for 'Oneiric Diary' ahead of their comeback!

On June 8 at midnight KST, the popular idol group revealed the tracklist for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Oneiric Diary' via the group's official social media accounts. The album has a total of 8 tracks, including the title track "Secret Story of the Swan". Member Hitomi wrote lyrics for the song "Merry-Go-Round", and member Sakura and Nako wrote lyrics for the Japanese version of the title song. 

Check out the dreamy tracklist below and stay tuned for the full release of 'Oneiric Diary' on June 15th!

