Sik-K dives into digital world in 'RSVP' MV

Sik-K has dropped his music video for "RSVP".



In the MV, Sik-K dives into a digital world as he chats with a woman, plays video games, and browses the web. "RSVP" is a track from the rapper's second full-length album 'Headliner', which featured "TELL YA!" and "Darling" as title songs, and it's about being busy but wanting to see a special someone at the same time.



Watch Sik-K's "RSVP" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.