SF9's Hwiyoung, Chani & Taeyang get hit with light and shadow in '9loryUS' poster teasers

SF9's Hwiyoung, Chani, and Taeyang are featured in the latest teaser images for '9loryUS'.


In the latest poster teasers, the three SF9 members are taking on the group's 2 different concepts - the darker 'Black Chaser' version and the angelic 'Golden Chaser' version. SF9 are dropping their eighth mini album '9loryUS' featuring their title track "Summer Breeze" on July 6 at 6 PM KST.

Take a look at SF9's latest '9loryUS' poster teasers below and Youngbin, Inseong, and Jaeyoon as well as RowoonDawon, and Zuho's teaser images if you missed them.

brideofchani635
18 hours ago

... they are so so so beautiful

for real tho they are everything

3 kings

