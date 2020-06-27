IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances on June 27th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Mister T debuted with "Better Man", Golden Child made a comeback with "ONE", Kim Wan Sun returned with "Yellow", Purple Rain made their comeback with "Waking Up", The Solutions returned with "Dance with Me", DKB made a comeback with "Still", and Lee Ye Joon returned with "From Hi to Goodbye".



As for the nominees, IU, IZ*ONE, and TWICE were up for the win, but it was IZ*ONE's "Secret Story of the Swan" that took the trophy. Congratulations to IZ*ONE!



Other performers included ONF, IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, Baek Ah Yeon, Weki Meki, CRAVITY, Cosmic Girls, N.Flying, AWEEK, DIA, and ONEWE.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:





===

DEBUT: Mister T





==

COMEBACK: Golden Child





==

COMEBACK: Kim Wan Sun





==

COMEBACK: Purple Rain





==

COMEBACK: The Solutions





==

COMEBACK: DKB





==

COMEBACK: Lee Ye Joon





==

ONF





==

IZ*ONE





==

Stray Kids

==

Baek Ah Yeon





==

Weki Meki





==

CRAVITY





==

Cosmic Girls





==

N.Flying





==

AWEEK





==

DIA





==

ONEWE





===