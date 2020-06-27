IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances on June 27th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!
On this week's episode, Mister T debuted with "Better Man", Golden Child made a comeback with "ONE", Kim Wan Sun returned with "Yellow", Purple Rain made their comeback with "Waking Up", The Solutions returned with "Dance with Me", DKB made a comeback with "Still", and Lee Ye Joon returned with "From Hi to Goodbye".
As for the nominees, IU, IZ*ONE, and TWICE were up for the win, but it was IZ*ONE's "Secret Story of the Swan" that took the trophy. Congratulations to IZ*ONE!
Other performers included ONF, IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, Baek Ah Yeon, Weki Meki, CRAVITY, Cosmic Girls, N.Flying, AWEEK, DIA, and ONEWE.
Check out the performances below!
WINNER:
DEBUT: Mister T
COMEBACK: Golden Child
COMEBACK: Kim Wan Sun
COMEBACK: Purple Rain
COMEBACK: The Solutions
COMEBACK: DKB
COMEBACK: Lee Ye Joon
ONF
IZ*ONE
Stray Kids
Baek Ah Yeon
Weki Meki
CRAVITY
Cosmic Girls
N.Flying
AWEEK
DIA
ONEWE
