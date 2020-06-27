3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances on June 27th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Mister T debuted with "Better Man", Golden Child made a comeback with "ONE", Kim Wan Sun returned with "Yellow", Purple Rain made their comeback with "Waking Up", The Solutions returned with "Dance with Me", DKB made a comeback with "Still", and Lee Ye Joon returned with "From Hi to Goodbye".

As for the nominees, IU, IZ*ONE, and TWICE were up for the win, but it was IZ*ONE's "Secret Story of the Swan" that took the trophy. Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Other performers included ONF, IZ*ONEStray KidsBaek Ah YeonWeki MekiCRAVITYCosmic GirlsN.FlyingAWEEKDIA, and ONEWE.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

DEBUT: Mister T

COMEBACK: Golden Child

COMEBACK: Kim Wan Sun

COMEBACK: Purple Rain

COMEBACK: The Solutions

COMEBACK: DKB

COMEBACK: Lee Ye Joon

ONF

IZ*ONE

Stray Kids

Baek Ah Yeon

Weki Meki

CRAVITY

Cosmic Girls

N.Flying

AWEEK

DIA

ONEWE

