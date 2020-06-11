18

Sik-K reveals short film for 'TELL YA!' & 'Darling' feat. Crush

Sik-K has revealed a short film for his tracks "TELL YA!" and "Darling" featuring Crush.

The short film reveals a story that starts out in a bar and transports a bloody Sik-K to surreal, monotone sets. "TELL YA!" and "Darling" are tracks from the rapper's second full-length album 'Headliner'.

Watch Sik-K's short film above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! 

SpanishKpoper229 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

why the dislikes bitches? he is talented and your oppa not?

