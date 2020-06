MONSTA X performed "U R" for the first time on 'Hidden Track 2'.

The song was chosen as the #1 song that fans wanted to see on KT Seezn's 'Hidden Track 2'. The song is originally from 'Follow: Find You', and is composed by the group's maknae I.M. The song is an R&B trap genre song with MONSTA X's unique sexy vibe.

They also performed "Play It Cool", "Flow", "Oh My!", "Stand Up", "Blue Moon", and "Monsta Truck". Check out the performance for "U R" above!