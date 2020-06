On 13 June, 7-member boy group AWEEK revealed the video teaser for their upcoming comeback "One Four Three (1.4.3)".

The bright video teaser and whistle elements hints on a refreshing summer song coming from AWEEK.

This group will be making their comeback as 5 members sans Hyeon and Yongjin.

"One Four Three" will be released on 16 June, 6PM KST.