1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Yubin chosen as the MC of 'Solve It All'

AKP STAFF

Yubin will be the MC of 'Solve It All'!

rrr Entertainment said, "Yubin has been chosen as the permanent MC of 'Solve It All'. She'll be giving advice not as an artist, but as a CEO." The variety show aims to solve problems for people in leadership positions of all kinds. She'll be working with Yoon Taek and they'll be giving out advice with their respective experiences as background.

The variety show aired its pilot episode on Korea Business News TV on June 12th. It will air every Friday at 6PM KST.

  1. Yubin
0 330 Share 100% Upvoted
Yubin
Yubin chosen as the MC of 'Solve It All'
24 minutes ago   0   330

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND