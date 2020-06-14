Yubin chosen as the MC of 'Solve It All'

Yubin will be the MC of 'Solve It All'!

rrr Entertainment said, "Yubin has been chosen as the permanent MC of 'Solve It All'. She'll be giving advice not as an artist, but as a CEO." The variety show aims to solve problems for people in leadership positions of all kinds. She'll be working with Yoon Taek and they'll be giving out advice with their respective experiences as background.

The variety show aired its pilot episode on Korea Business News TV on June 12th. It will air every Friday at 6PM KST.

