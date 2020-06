Kim Chung Ha has revealed a new audiovisual teaser for 'PLAY'.

Her second pre-release single "PLAY" seems to give off an ultra summery vibe with vivid color schemes and sexy outfits! In this new video, the photo titled "YOU" is accompanied by a futuristic instrumental tune. Just like her previous comebacks, this new release signals another dive into Kim Chung Ha's charismatic poise.

Stay tuned for the full release of "PLAY" on July 6!