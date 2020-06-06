6

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Hendery struggles to breathe in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teaser video & images

AKP STAFF

Hendery is next up in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teasers.

In the teaser video above, Hendery struggles to breathe as he wakes up in water. NCT's Chinese subunit WayV are making a comeback with their first full-length album 'Awaken the World' on June 9 KST.

Check out Hendery's teaser video above and images below!

  1. WayV
  2. HENDERY
0 304 Share 75% Upvoted
misc.
MBC's 'Show! Music Core' not airing tonight
2 hours ago   1   1,219

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND