Hendery struggles to breathe in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teaser video & images

Hendery is next up in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teasers.
In the teaser video above, Hendery struggles to breathe as he wakes up in water. NCT's Chinese subunit WayV are making a comeback with their first full-length album 'Awaken the World' on June 9 KST.
Check out Hendery's teaser video above and images below!
