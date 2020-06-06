Actor Lee Si Uhn's label denies rumors he's leaving 'I Live Alone' + recovering from eardrum surgery

Actor Lee Si Uhn's label has denied rumors he's leaving 'I Live Alone'.



As viewers of MBC's 'I Live Alone' know, Lee Si Uhn is a part of the 'Rainbow Crew' host panel, but many wondered whether he was leaving the show as he's been absent from filming for 3 weeks. His fellow 'Rainbow Crew' members didn't comment on his sudden absence, which led to rumors he'd officially left the show.



However, the actor showed up in the preview for next week's episode airing on June 12 KST, and it was further revealed he'd undergone eardrum surgery, which meant he had to avoid situations involving too much noise.



Lee Si Uhn's label also stated, "The rumors that Lee Si Uhn left are not true."