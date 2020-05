VICTON's Sejun covered "Angel 2 Me".

Today (May 4th) is VICTON's Sejun's birthday. But instead of getting presents, Sejun gave Alice a present on his birthday by releasing his beautiful cover of the song originally by McKay. He sits in a brightly-lit room and looks beautiful with his dark hair (which fans have missed ever since he went bright-blue haired).

Check out the cover above. Happy birthday, Sejun!