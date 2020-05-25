'The Voice 2020' coaches BoA, Dynamic Duo, Sung Si Kyung, and Kim Jong Kook fight for their favorites in 1st episode preview

The latest season of 'The Voice Korea' is finally here!

On May 25 KST, Mnet unveiled the preview for the first episode of the singing competition's new season, featuring coaches BoA, Choiza and Gaeko of Dynamic Duo, Sung Si Kyung, and Kim Jong Kook.

In the clip, Koreans spanning various ages, regions, and genres showcase their extraordinary talent for the panel while the coaches humorously bicker with each other and try their best to convince their favorites to join their teams. At one point, BoA even rises from her chair to cutely ask a female contestant: "Would you come to unnie?"

Meanwhile, the first episode is set to air on May 29.

Check out the episode preview above!