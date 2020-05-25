Woollim opens investigation after signed album gifted to Lovelyz by another artist is seen being sold illegally

Woollim Entertainment took to Lovelyz' official social media to announce that another artists' signed album that was gifted to the group was posted for sale illegally on a resale mobile application.



According to the official statement, which was posted on May 25 KST, the agency has utilized the assistance of both industry officials and subcontractors to trace how the album ended up on the application.





"Our company values the items, including CDs, from our fellow artists, and we would like to let you know that we would never transfer them to anyone else," the agency continued, adding that the album was likely stolen by an 'outsider,' which has led them to requesting the police to open an investigation.



"We will do our best to check the exact route of the leak and retrieve the goods as soon as possible," they ensured.



They ended the statement by apologizing for unintentionally causing any inconveniences and vowed to take extra care that the same incident is not repeated again.





