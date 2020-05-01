6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

The Boyz make Dalgona coffee, egg soufflé, & milk cream all at once on 'Hungry But Lazy'

On the May 1 episode of Olive TV's 'Hungry But Lazy', The Boyz's EricJooyeon, and New decided to try their hands at trending at-home recipes that all require stirring at least 1,000 times!

Starting with the trending 'Dalgona Coffee' using instant coffee mix, The Boyz also took on the 1,000-times stirred egg soufflé, and a strawberry milk cream using only convenience store-bought strawberry milk. Eric chose the 'Dalgona Coffee', Jooyeon whipped the egg whites for the soufflé, and New was tasked with the strawberry cream. 

You can watch the full version of The Boyz's 'Hungry But Lazy' segment, below!

