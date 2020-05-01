Eun Ji Won & Sechskies are next to team up with Na Young Suk PD for new mini-variety, airing after 'Mapo Fashionista'

The next 'New Journey To The West' cast member to star in Na Young Suk PD's ongoing mini-variety series is Eun Ji Won, once again!

Following miniature series like 'Two Bros' Trip To Iceland' with Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun, 'Man Who Cooks Ramen' with Kang Ho Dong, and 'Mapo Fashionista' with Song Min Ho and P.O, the upcoming new mini-variety will be called 'Three or For Meals a Day' (literal translation).

In a teaser clip for the series (below), Na Young Suk PD and Shin Hyo Jung PD meet up with Eun Ji Won to discuss his wishes for his very own mini-program. However, Eun Ji Won comments, "I don't like doing things alone. If I'm going to be comfortable doing this, I would rather do it with my Sechskies members."



Later on, the 4 Sechskies members also meet up with Na Young Suk PD and Shin Hyo Jung PD, planning out their mini-variety program. The 4 Sechskies members, who have never all lived together, will finally experience what it's like to live with their fellow group members, also preparing their own meals three times a day and carrying out various chores.

Stay tuned for tvN's 'Three or Four Meals a Day', airing after 'Mapo Fashionista' via tvN as well as on Na Young Suk PD's official YouTube channel starting May 15!



