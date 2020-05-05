NCT Dream drop one-take version of 'dream the stage' 'Ridin' MV

NCT Dream have dropped a one-take version of their 'Dream the Stage' video for "Ridin"!



The above video gives fans a one-take look at their previously released impressive 'Dream the Stage' video. "Ridin" is the title song of their album 'RELOAD', and it's about breaking out of boundaries and throwing yourself at your goals.



Watch NCT Dream's "Ridin" stage MV above and their MV here if you missed it.







