Natty continues debut countdown with fierce dance cover of NCT 127's 'Simon Says'

Natty has a special treat for fans waiting for her debut!

On May 3 KST, the Thai rookie idol released a video through her official YouTube channel where she puts on a dance cover of NCT 127's 2018 single "Simon Says." In the clip, she is dressed down in chic black-and-white athleisure, joined by a number of male back-up dancers as she makes her way through the song's original choreography in an effortless yet powerful style.

Meanwhile, Natty, who originally gained fans as a JYP Entertainment trainee and contestant on survival program 'Sixteen,' will be making her official debut on May 7 with the single "NineTeen."

Check out her dance performance above!