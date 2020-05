MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped her comeback MV teaser.

On May 26 KST, the MAMAMOO member revealed the MV teaser for "Absence", the title song of her upcoming solo album 'MOON: Repackage'. In the teaser, Moon Byul puts on a sorrowful expression, befitting its title. As announced, Moon Byul will be live streaming a show titled '1st Ontact Live' on May 30 at 7 PM KST, one day after her album release.



Stay tuned for more until the release of 'MOON' on May 29 at 6PM KST!