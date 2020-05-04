4

FANATICS are trendy fashion dolls in adorable MV for upbeat 'VAVI GIRL' single

FANATICS are back with a new single!

On May 4 KST, the FENT Entertainment girl group released their 2nd mini album 'Plus Two,' featuring title track "VAVI GIRL." The promotion is the very first for new members Rayeon and Via.

"VAVI GIRL" is a dance track with an exciting and funky rhythm and a strong synth-bass sound. For the song's concept, 'VAVI' stands for 'variety,' 'adorable,' 'versatile,' and 'independent,' and the lyrics convey the balance of being cute and lovely while facing the world with confidence.

Meanwhile, "VAVI GIRL" was produced by Madewell and Canadian producer John East. Also on the album is producer Yoske, who previously worked with IZ*ONE, Momoland, ASTRO, Park Ji Hoon, and JO1.

Check out the full music video for "VAVI GIRL" above!

