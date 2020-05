Natty is getting even closer to her debut!

On May 4 KST, her agency Swing Entertainment unveiled the second teaser for her upcoming debut single "NineTeen." In the clip, she is seen in an urban setting, dancing the point choreography with a team of female back-up dancers. The clip also showcases the chorus of the song, which celebrates the exciting and liberating feeling of being nineteen.

Meanwhile, "NineTeen" is set for release on May 7.

Check out the teaser above!