3

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

EXO's Chanyeol x Raiden reveal making of MV for 'Yours' feat. Lee Hi & Changmo

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chanyeol x Raiden reveal making of MV for 'Yours' feat. Lee Hi & Changmo

  1. Changmo
  2. EXO
  3. Chanyeol
  4. Lee Hi
  5. RAIDEN
  6. YOURS
1 223 Share 100% Upvoted

0

nunyabsnss3,610 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

All of this content 😭 As an EXO-L I'm not used to so much content on a daily basis lol, but I love it. The video is so beautiful, just like the song so I enjoyed seeing a little behind the scenes. Song is such a bop.

Share
Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 has a joyful day solo in 'Hug' MV
36 minutes ago   0   345

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND