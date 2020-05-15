DALCOMSOFT announces new 'Superstar GFriend' coming soon

Buddies, are you ready to test your rhythm skills?

DALCOMSOFT is coming very soon with yet another installment of the popular K-Pop rhythm game franchise - this time, 'Superstar GFriend'!

GFriend will also mark the first ever K-Pop girl group to have their own 'Superstar' rhythm game, as other versions of the DALCOMSOFT franchise include 'Superstar SMTOWN', 'Superstar JYPNATION', 'Superstar BTS', 'Superstar Pledis', 'Superstar Starship', and most recently, 'Superstar Woollim'.

Check out a teaser for DALCOMSOFT's 'Superstar GFriend' above!