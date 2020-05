NU'EST showed off their artistry on the most recent episode of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.

The group is currently promoting their newest album and title track 'I'm in Trouble' and graced the audience with their heavenly vocals and performance skills on the May 15th episode of the show. NU'EST performed their latest titled track, as well as their song "Song Title",Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years", and Kim Bum Soo's "Sadness Guide".

Check out all their performances below!