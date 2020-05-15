ASTRO reveal their English names on 'Hidden Track 2'

During their recent appearance on live music program 'Hidden Track 2', the members of ASTRO revealed their English names!

On this show, where fans vote for their artists' best "hidden" tracks, the 2nd most-voted "hidden" ASTRO song was "Love Wheel", from their 1st full album 'All Light'. Here, member Cha Eun Woo explained that the song "Love Wheel" was a preface to the group's latest comeback album, 'Gateway'.

Hearing Cha Eun Woo's explanation, MC Leeteuk pointed out that the ASTRO member had excellent English pronunciations. Cha Eun Woo shyly commented, "I did study abroad in the Philippines for a little bit." What was Cha Eun Woo's English name during his stay in the Philippines? Cha Eun Woo responded that it was Felix!

Fellow member Moonbin then boasted, "I also went to an English kindergarten. I'm Jerry." It turned out maknae Sanha had an English study name during his school days too, Chris! When it came Jinjin's turn, MC Leeteuk joked, "You didn't have one, right Jinjin?", but Jinjin said, "No, I did! I was Steve. I swear!"

ASTRO's oldest member MJ didn't want to be left out, as he remarked, "I had one that I used from time to time too. Sebastian... My English teacher, Mister Kim, was it? Gave it to me," causing laughter. Finally, Rocky added on, "My English name was Philip." However, Rocky stressed that he was not able to reveal what English tutoring school he learned from, causing even more laughter!

Check out a clip of ASTRO's guest appearance on 'Hidden Track 2' above! The full live music program airs every Wednesdays at 9 PM KST via the 'seezn' app!