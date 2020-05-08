3

6

Misc
Posted by germainej

BLACK6IX reveal 'Excited' performance videos

AKP STAFF

BLACK6IX have revealed their performance videos for "Excited"!

Fans were "Excited" to see an update from the group after their album 'Nice to Meet You' this past February, which included "Call My Name" as the title song. BLACK6IX revealed both a performance video and a one-take video below.

What do you think of BLACK6IX's "Excited" performance videos?

