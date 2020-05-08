BLACK6IX have revealed their performance videos for "Excited"!
Fans were "Excited" to see an update from the group after their album 'Nice to Meet You' this past February, which included "Call My Name" as the title song. BLACK6IX revealed both a performance video and a one-take video below.
What do you think of BLACK6IX's "Excited" performance videos?
3
6
Posted by2 hours ago
BLACK6IX reveal 'Excited' performance videos
BLACK6IX have revealed their performance videos for "Excited"!
0 971 Share 33% Upvoted
Log in to comment