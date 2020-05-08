5

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

ASTRO reveal new upgrade for official fan light stick

AKP STAFF

ASTRO have revealed the new upgrade for their official fan light stick!

On May 8, ASTRO revealed their new light stick design on Twitter, and though it includes the same star logo as their first light stick, the upgraded version features a glittery dome and new handle. Fans who pre-order will also receive stickers designed by the ASTRO members themselves.

What do you think of ASTRO's new light stick?


  1. ASTRO
0 1,172 Share 56% Upvoted
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
4 hours ago   47   14,043
BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX reveal 'Excited' performance videos
5 minutes ago   0   177
SUGA, IU
IU x Suga's "Eight" scores a certified all-kill!
15 hours ago   23   16,753
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
4 hours ago   47   14,043

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND