ASTRO have revealed the new upgrade for their official fan light stick!
On May 8, ASTRO revealed their new light stick design on Twitter, and though it includes the same star logo as their first light stick, the upgraded version features a glittery dome and new handle. Fans who pre-order will also receive stickers designed by the ASTRO members themselves.
What do you think of ASTRO's new light stick?
ASTRO reveal new upgrade for official fan light stick
