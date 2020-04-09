WINNER's 'Remember' tops iTunes album charts in 20 countries + members share their honest thoughts in an interview film

Shortly after making a comeback with the release of their 3rd full album 'Remember' back on April 9, WINNER have topped iTunes album charts in a total of 20 different countries.

In addition, WINNER's title track also called "Remember" was seen topping various domestic realtime charts after release. Fans also showed their support for WINNER worldwide by trending #1 on Twitter with the hashtag, #REMEMBERWINNER.

In light of their 3rd full album comeback, the WINNER members also sat down for an honest interview clip, where they opened up about what 'WINNER' means to them, their gratitude toward fans, etc. Watch the touching interview featuring each of the WINNER members, above!

