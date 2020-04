Rookie girl group FANATICS has released a new concept teaser for 3rd member Doi, ahead of their "Vavi Girl" comeback!

Previously, FANATICS confirmed their long-awaited comeback date with the release of their 2nd mini album 'Plus Two'. The girls also announced that two new members will be joining the group for this "Vavi Girl" comeback - mystery members Nayeon and Biah.



In the meantime, isn't Doi's pink and doll-sized concept teaser so adorable?