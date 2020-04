(G)I-DLE showed that they can ace any TikTok dance in a new fun video with Cosmopolitan.

The girls took on the 'Tik Tok Challenge Challenge' and laughed while effortlessly acing all the moves thrown at them. It seems like the group will become more present in Western media due to their newly established partnership with Republic Records.

Check out the video above! Which member do you think performed the challenge the best?