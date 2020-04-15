Former 'Mr. Trot' contestants Lee Dae Won, Hwang Yun Sung, Kang Tae Gwan, & Kim Kyung Min to form a unit group, Mr.T

Four former contestants of TV Chosun's majorly successful trot survival program 'Mister Trot' have decided to come together thanks to fans' avid requests!

Popular former contestants Lee Dae Won, Hwang Yun Sung, Kang Tae Gwan, and Kim Kyung Min of 'Mister Trot' will be forming a brand new unit group called Mr.T very soon, in order to bring Korea's trot wave to n even bigger audiences.

Furthermore, the unit group will be working with hit trot producer Jo Young Soo for their debut title track. Jo Young Soo is well-known as the mastermind behind hits like Hong Jin Young's "Love's Battery" and "Cheer Up", Yoo San Seul's "Rediscovery of Love", and more.

Look out for new trot group Mr.T's debut, coming soon!

