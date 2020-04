Rookie girl group FANATICS has released a new concept teaser for Rayeon, ahead of their "Vavi Girl" comeback!

Previously, FANATICS confirmed their long-awaited comeback date with the release of their 2nd mini-album 'Plus Two'. The throwback to the early 2010s is strong with this concept and sound. Check out the teaser above and comeback scheduler here.

Stay tuned for the full release on May 4 at 6 PM KST!