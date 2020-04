Rookie boy group MCND has revealed an adorable MV teaser for their upcoming song "Spring".

The boys are definitely bringing back the ever-popular high school look as they smile for the camera as a funky R&B melody plays in the background. This is the group's second release in two months, and it seems like they plan to ramp up their activity with their newest release!

The MV will be released on April 9. Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more updates!