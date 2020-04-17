Jun Ji Hyun's reps respond to criticism on lower rent to tenants during coronavirus epidemic

Jun Ji Hyun's reps responded to criticism the actress is receiving concerning lower rent to tenants during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.



As previously reported, the actress faced criticism as it's reported she only lowered rent by 5% in 1 of 3 of her buildings along with 2 stores from a business in another building. It's said the discount only applied to businesses that were experiencing financial burden. Another report stated the 2 stores in question were given 10% rent reduction, while 2 other businesses in the building did not receive rent reductions and shut down in early March. There are also comparisons to other celebrities like Won Bin and Lee Na Young who reduced rent by 50% or Lee Hyori who waived rent entirely.



Jun Ji Hyun's reps stated, "Unlike some reports are saying, the buildings in question have been given reduced rent for several months after the spread of the coronavirus. However, there was a mistake by the manager, and after it was confirmed, the omitted places were given reduced rent. We hope this will be of some help during this difficult period."

In related news, Jun Ji Hyun donated 100 million Won ($83,300 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts this past February.