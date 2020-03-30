H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) treat fans to heartfelt music video for pre-debut release 'Unfamiliar'

H&D (X1's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) have dropped the music video for their pre-released song "Unfamiliar."



"Unfamiliar" was written and arranged by member Nam Do Hyon, who also previously created their fan song "Toward Tomorrow." The single is a mid-tempo R&B song where fans are given a taste of the duo's respective charms.



H&D chose to release the video as a way to provide fans with new music amid the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to treat them to content despite having to adjust their plans for their anticipated full debut.



Check out the music video for "Unfamiliar" below!









