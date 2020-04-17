ASTRO reveal 'Identity Film' teaser for 'Wanna Be Your Star'

ASTRO have revealed an 'Identity Film' teaser for 'Wanna Be Your Star'.



The teaser video above takes you through space as orbs of light meet ready to merge into one. As previously reported, ASTRO are confirmed to be making a comeback with all 6 members this May. This will mark ASTRO's first comeback in approximately 6 months since the release of 'Blue Flame'.



Watch ASTRO's 'Wanna Be Your Star' teaser above!



